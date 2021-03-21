Sign up
Previous
Next
30 / 365
Still in fairly good condition
...so I’m choosing to believe it was lost rather than the result of something more sinister
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1221
photos
93
followers
114
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st March 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bag
,
snakeskin
Pat Knowles
ace
Snake skin gone back to ground!!
March 22nd, 2021
haskar
ace
Sad view
March 22nd, 2021
