Photo 965
Stuck on the wrong side of the tracks!
A frequent problem when walking Finn, the park is on one side of the tracks, our house is on the other side.
Another cell phone shot and edited in Snapseed, but at least I am shooting something.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
Tags
chicago
,
finn
,
freighttrain
