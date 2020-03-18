Previous
Rainy days in Chicago! by ukandie1
Photo 964

Rainy days in Chicago!

Cell phone shot from the comfort of inside, shooting out through a window and screen!
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Ukandie!

Junko Y ace
So beautifully impressionistic! Snow yesterday, rain today. Makes it a bit easier to stay inside and play with photography.,
March 18th, 2020  
