Photo 968
Spring in Chicago is never boring...today it gave us snow!
Another cell phone shot, edited the you know what out of it on snapseed.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
1169
photos
139
followers
46
following
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
22nd March 2020 6:30pm
chicago
finn
justwalkingthedog
Tom
ace
Wonderful composition and editing
March 23rd, 2020
