Echoes of Tango

During a tango practice in Darmstadt, this photo captures a serene moment between dancers, enveloped in a calming blue hue. The reflection in the glass creates a layered effect, adding depth and a sense of timelessness to the scene. The couple in the foreground moves in harmony, their forms softened and abstracted by the reflective surface. The minimalistic background and soft lighting enhance the focus on the dancers, highlighting the quiet intimacy and grace of their movements.