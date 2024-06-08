Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Under the bridge
Captured today under the bridge at Pallaswiesenstrasse in Darmstadt, this photograph features a lone cyclist silhouetted against the interplay of light and shadow.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
and
,
light
,
bridge
,
street
,
photography
,
shadow
,
scene
,
contrast
,
silhouette
,
urban
,
cyclist
,
darmstadt
,
pallaswiesenstrasse
