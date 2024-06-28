Sign up
Photo 988
Reflections at the Milonga
During the vibrant milonga event, I captured a unique perspective through the window. The outside world reflected back, blending with the colorful interior where dancers moved gracefully to the tango rhythms.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1955
photos
67
followers
65
following
271% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
28th June 2024 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
window
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
dance
,
lights
,
colorful
,
event
,
vibrant
,
interior
,
exterior
,
tango
,
dancers
,
milonga
