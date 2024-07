Café service in Sète

At a café in Sète on a sunny Sunday, I caught this moment from the bottom of a staircase leading up to a charming terrace. The waiter expertly balances a tray as he navigates the steps, framed by the café’s wrought iron railings and the clear blue sky above. The shadows cast by the railings add depth and texture to the scene, enhancing the warm, inviting atmosphere. This image captures the essence of French café culture, where attentive service meets the leisurely pace of summer days