Previous
51 / 365
Pathway to the Shore in Sète
The tattoo on his back stood out to me, and I decided to follow him to capture this moment as he entered the beach.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1955
photos
67
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
30th June 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
beach
,
tattoo
,
summer
,
pathway
,
dunes
,
coastal
,
sète
