Morning at Marseille Airport

This morning at Marseille Airport, I captured a serene moment while waiting for my flight to Frankfurt. The photograph frames an airplane at the gate, ready for boarding against the backdrop of a stunning sunrise. The vibrant hues of the dawn sky – shades of orange, pink, and purple – contrast with the dark silhouette of the airport’s infrastructure. The reflection of the terminal’s ceiling and lights on the glass creates a layered effect, blending the interior and exterior views.