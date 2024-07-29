Sign up
Photo 1019
Dancing in Light and Color
In the cool blue hues of twilight, the Blue Factory Milonga came alive with the vibrant energy of dance. The reflections of colorful lights danced across the windows, mimicking the graceful movements of the dancers themselves.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
29th July 2024 9:49pm
reflections
blue
dance
lights
evening
factory
tango
switzerland
milonga
fribourg
