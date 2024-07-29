Previous
Dancing in Light and Color by vincent24
Dancing in Light and Color

In the cool blue hues of twilight, the Blue Factory Milonga came alive with the vibrant energy of dance. The reflections of colorful lights danced across the windows, mimicking the graceful movements of the dancers themselves.
Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

