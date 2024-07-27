Previous
Whispers in the Dark by vincent24
Whispers in the Dark

Exploring a small street in Arles, I was drawn to this shadowy corner. The play of light through the window intrigued me, and I waited for her person to pass by to capture his shadow.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Vincent

Lesley ace
Excellent
July 28th, 2024  
