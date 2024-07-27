Sign up
59 / 365
Whispers in the Dark
Exploring a small street in Arles, I was drawn to this shadowy corner. The play of light through the window intrigued me, and I waited for her person to pass by to capture his shadow.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2014
photos
74
followers
75
following
16% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album#4
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th July 2024 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
hunting
,
architecture
,
messages
,
urban
,
hidden
,
exploration
,
arles
Lesley
ace
Excellent
July 28th, 2024
