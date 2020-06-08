Previous
Next
Sammy the Seal by wakelys
123 / 365

Sammy the Seal

Not sure if it was Samantha or Samuel but we had this Seals company whilst we were Sea Kayaking. Not the best shots but the best I could do from my kayak.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
So exciting to find him swimming so close to your kayak and he is having a great buzz from what I see. Adorable shots.
June 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise