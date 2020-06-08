Sign up
123 / 365
Sammy the Seal
Not sure if it was Samantha or Samuel but we had this Seals company whilst we were Sea Kayaking. Not the best shots but the best I could do from my kayak.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sea
,
seal
,
kayaking
,
windsurfer
,
30dayswild2020
Dione Giorgio
So exciting to find him swimming so close to your kayak and he is having a great buzz from what I see. Adorable shots.
June 8th, 2020
