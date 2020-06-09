Previous
Poppies & Bee by wakelys
Poppies & Bee

I have had poppy overload today if that is possible. I had a trip back to a place where I spent my childhood. No apologies if more poppies appear this week.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Shutterbug ace
Love them. Bright and cheerful any time. Very beautiful shot.
June 9th, 2020  
