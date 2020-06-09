Sign up
Poppies & Bee
I have had poppy overload today if that is possible. I had a trip back to a place where I spent my childhood. No apologies if more poppies appear this week.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
137
photos
29
followers
45
following
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th June 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bee
,
poppies
,
countryside
,
30dayswild2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love them. Bright and cheerful any time. Very beautiful shot.
June 9th, 2020
