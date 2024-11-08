Previous
Looking from the lock. by wakelys
Looking from the lock.

A quick stop on our cycle ride where we had to cross over the lock to continue on our path.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Sally Ings ace
Cool view. I like how the walls of the canal draw your eyes through to the water in the background
November 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and textures. It seems so narrow compared to what I am used to. Is it only for longboats?
November 8th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture, I agree with Diana it's rather narrow
November 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely point if view, where were you cycling?
November 8th, 2024  
