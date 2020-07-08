Previous
Peacock Butterfly by wakelys
153 / 365

Peacock Butterfly

So many butterflies on the Buddleia this year. I thought that this one was going to land on the camera lens.
8th July 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

