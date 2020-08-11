Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
187 / 365
Abstract 11
Candles but not in the wind.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
207
photos
42
followers
61
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Latest from all albums
181
20
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
11th August 2020 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
reflections
,
lights
,
abstractaug2020
Casablanca
ace
I'm seeing double! I like the molten wax look at the foreground too - intriguing. Almost like an artist's mixing palate
August 11th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Nice!! What are you using to process?? It's very effective
August 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close