315 / 365
Peace
Peace and goodwill to all 365r’s
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
356
photos
59
followers
70
following
86% complete
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
309
310
311
312
313
41
314
315
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th December 2020 11:24am
Privacy
Public
peace
baubles
dec20words
Peter Dulis
ace
LOvely - same to you Susan :)
December 17th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Back at you, lovely lady! beautiful image
December 17th, 2020
