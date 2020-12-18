Previous
Missing by wakelys
316 / 365

Missing

These characters have featured before back in the summer and they are missing the sunshine.
The have a certain celebratory status and their owners make sure that they are suitably dressed throughout the seasons.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn
They certainly look nice and snug. How lovely !
December 18th, 2020  
