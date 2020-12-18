Sign up
316 / 365
Missing
These characters have featured before back in the summer and they are missing the sunshine.
The have a certain celebratory status and their owners make sure that they are suitably dressed throughout the seasons.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Tags
winter
,
missing
,
meerkat
,
dec20words
Lis Lapthorn
They certainly look nice and snug. How lovely !
December 18th, 2020
