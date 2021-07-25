Previous
Sweat peas in the rain. by wakelys
Photo 535

Sweat peas in the rain.

The smell was heavenly.
Now 365 what have you done to me - again.
I am in the garden, in the rain with umbrella stuffed down my jumper in an attempt to stop my camera getting wet!!
Susan Wakely

moni kozi ace
Gorgeous shot! It was worth it, wasn't it?
July 25th, 2021  
