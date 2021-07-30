Previous
Cheeky creature by wakelys
Photo 540

Cheeky creature

There is about 30 minutes between these two shots and a am sure it’s the same squirrel. The apple came off my neighbours tree but not sure where the fat ball came from.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca
They are so cheeky! Thieves to the last but adorable to watch.
July 30th, 2021  
Diana
Such priceless shots, that little cheeky face is just delightful!
July 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
LOL! Cute captures.
July 30th, 2021  
