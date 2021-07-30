Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 540
Cheeky creature
There is about 30 minutes between these two shots and a am sure it’s the same squirrel. The apple came off my neighbours tree but not sure where the fat ball came from.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
669
photos
105
followers
93
following
147% complete
View this month »
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Latest from all albums
536
537
127
128
538
129
539
540
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
apple
,
fatball
Casablanca
ace
They are so cheeky! Thieves to the last but adorable to watch.
July 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such priceless shots, that little cheeky face is just delightful!
July 30th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Cute captures.
July 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close