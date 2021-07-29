Previous
Sweat pea & friends by wakelys
Photo 539

Sweat pea & friends

Bonus bugs included. Best on black.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
leggzy
Such a pretty colour. Nice shot
July 29th, 2021  
Great capture, very pretty
July 29th, 2021  
Gorgeous lighting, really makes the flower stand out. Love the insect tucked away under one of the petals.
July 29th, 2021  
