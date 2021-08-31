Sign up
Photo 572
Titchfield Abbey
This is local to where I live but never visited before.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Titchfield_Abbey
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
722
photos
109
followers
93
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
31st August 2021 11:50am
Tags
abbey
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful composition and capture, I prefer this to the ones in the article! How strange that you have never been there before, so many fabulous photo ops.
August 31st, 2021
