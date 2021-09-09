Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 581
ICM
Stained glass window in Arundel Cathedral.
Thank you JackieR for giving me tips on how to get Intentional Camera movement.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
740
photos
108
followers
92
following
159% complete
View this month »
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Latest from all albums
156
578
157
579
158
580
159
581
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th September 2021 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stained-glass-window
,
sep21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close