ICM by wakelys
Photo 581

ICM

Stained glass window in Arundel Cathedral.
Thank you JackieR for giving me tips on how to get Intentional Camera movement.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
