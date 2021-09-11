Previous
Next
Straight/crooked by wakelys
Photo 583

Straight/crooked

Lovely afternoon kayaking and looking for today’s words. Not always easy to get a photo whilst in a kayak.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn
Love the wonky reflections.
September 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
If it was me I would tumble over while taking a shot. I hope you have a waterproof case for the camera. Nice shot form the waterside.
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise