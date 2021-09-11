Sign up
Photo 583
Straight/crooked
Lovely afternoon kayaking and looking for today’s words. Not always easy to get a photo whilst in a kayak.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
sep21words
Lis Lapthorn
Love the wonky reflections.
September 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
If it was me I would tumble over while taking a shot. I hope you have a waterproof case for the camera. Nice shot form the waterside.
September 11th, 2021
