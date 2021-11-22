Sign up
Photo 655
Sailing the high seas!!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
859
photos
117
followers
97
following
179% complete
View this month »
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Latest from all albums
650
651
203
652
653
204
654
655
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd November 2021 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sea
,
boat
,
lorry
,
scenesoftheroad-39
katy
ace
LOL! Well spotted! This is one way to save on gas for the boat.
November 22nd, 2021
Mags
ace
That's a nice boat!!!
November 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Omw that looks crazy, great find and shot!
November 22nd, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....I guess that is one way to get to the sea!
November 22nd, 2021
