Sailing the high seas!! by wakelys
Photo 655

Sailing the high seas!!

22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
katy ace
LOL! Well spotted! This is one way to save on gas for the boat.
November 22nd, 2021  
Mags ace
That's a nice boat!!!
November 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Omw that looks crazy, great find and shot!
November 22nd, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....I guess that is one way to get to the sea!
November 22nd, 2021  
