Photo 741
Wood & Shape
This lump of wood sits in the flower border to give the creepy crawlies somewhere to live.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
wood
,
for2022
,
feb22words
JackieR
ace
Fab texture and looks like you have sun
February 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
lovely and sunny and a tad windy.
February 16th, 2022
