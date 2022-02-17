Sign up
Photo 742
Shadow & Shape
Interesting upright casting a shadow in different shapes.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
shape
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot! Amazing shapes and shadows.
February 17th, 2022
