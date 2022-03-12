Sign up
Photo 765
Rainbow 12
This month I am spotting colours and then almost chasing after the colour or person. Should I be worried about my behaviour? 🤣
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
rainbow2022
JackieR
ace
Nope, it's normal isn't it??!!
March 12th, 2022
