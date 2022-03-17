Sign up
Photo 770
Rainbow 17
A lovely morning trying new Kayaks. Great weather and great to be on the water. It's been a while.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
kayaks
rainbow2022
JackieR
ace
nice range of greens they had there for you
March 17th, 2022
katy
ace
How perfect for them to provide you some green subjects with this photo as well! I like the variety
March 17th, 2022
