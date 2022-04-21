Sign up
Photo 805
Garden 21
Tatty Daffs.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
flowers
daffodils
30-shots2022
Maggiej
There is always great beauty in a faded flower. Good shot
April 21st, 2022
JackieR
ace
tatty with beautiful details and depth of field
April 21st, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and detail. They have seen better days.
April 21st, 2022
