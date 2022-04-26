Sign up
Photo 810
Garden 26
Hercura plant. I am trying to stick to one part of the garden but running out of things to capture.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1089
photos
130
followers
99
following
221% complete
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
277
278
806
807
279
808
809
810
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th April 2022 9:01am
Tags
garden
,
30-shots2022
,
hercura
Dione Giorgio
Nice colour tones. A difficult shot with the harsh sunlight.
April 26th, 2022
