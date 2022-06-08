Sign up
Photo 853
All of a flutter
While sitting outside having a little snack there were lots of birds waiting for a snack.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1159
photos
128
followers
97
following
233% complete
Tags
bird
,
ndao5
,
30dayswild2022
Bill
Lovely to see. Our bird feeders are getting emptied fast.
June 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice shot!!! Love the name sake too. =)
June 8th, 2022
Kathy
ace
The label on the chair is hysterical. Nothing lazy there. A nice capture of this little bird fluttering its wings.
June 8th, 2022
katy
ace
Such a cute capture of Susan as she sits on your chair!
June 8th, 2022
