Photo 869
One of many…
..I hope. Always excited to see the first tomato now the long wait for it to turn red.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd June 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tomato
,
30dayswild2022
katy
What a remarkable photo! Terrific detail on this tiny little guy
June 23rd, 2022
Mags
Lots of blooms too, so you'll have many fresh tomatoes.
June 23rd, 2022
