One of many…

..I hope. Always excited to see the first tomato now the long wait for it to turn red.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
katy ace
What a remarkable photo! Terrific detail on this tiny little guy
June 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Lots of blooms too, so you'll have many fresh tomatoes.
June 23rd, 2022  
