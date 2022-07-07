Previous
Next
Edelweiss lavender by wakelys
Photo 881

Edelweiss lavender

Another from yesterday’s visit to the Lavender field.
This seemed to be very popular with the bees.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise