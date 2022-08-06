Previous
Crash, bang, wallop by wakelys
Photo 912

Crash, bang, wallop

After my visit to the Sunflower fields on Thursday I had 6 beautiful flowers in a vase. It must have been the vibration on the floor and the weight of the flowers. As I walked by they went crashing to the floor. Fortunately my crystal vase is intact and only one flower broke off. This is the stem from the broken flower which looks as if it going to reward me with more blooms. The flower head is sitting in a shallow dish on my patio table. So a negative situation has turned very much into a positive. Oh and the kitchen floor is now clean.
Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Looking on the bright side! 🌻 Yes, they are big and heavy. One of my Amaryllis did that. Big crash and earth everywhere!
August 6th, 2022  
