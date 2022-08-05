Sign up
Watching the world go by
There was a really nice breeze on this part of the beach. We had stopped for. Cuppa and a walk and at this time the beach was fairly quiet. Within an hour there was so much more activity with plenty of people enjoying the sea.
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
stranger
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and title, I could sit there all day!
August 5th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Cool shot! Love staring at the sea
August 5th, 2022
Bill
ace
Just nice to sit and watch the world.
August 5th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
My favourite thing to do - nicely captured and captioned
August 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot. I would love to be sitting there.
August 5th, 2022
