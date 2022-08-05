Previous
Watching the world go by by wakelys
Photo 911

Watching the world go by

There was a really nice breeze on this part of the beach. We had stopped for. Cuppa and a walk and at this time the beach was fairly quiet. Within an hour there was so much more activity with plenty of people enjoying the sea.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and title, I could sit there all day!
August 5th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Cool shot! Love staring at the sea
August 5th, 2022  
Bill ace
Just nice to sit and watch the world.
August 5th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
My favourite thing to do - nicely captured and captioned
August 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
A beautiful shot. I would love to be sitting there.
August 5th, 2022  
