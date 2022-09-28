Sign up
Photo 965
28 High
High, high and even higher. So many great shaped high rise buildings in London. Taken on the Soutbank.
So good to meet fellow 365r’s.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1304
photos
123
followers
96
following
264% complete
View this month »
Tags
buildings
,
london
,
sep22words
Jacqueline
ace
Love your composition, bit of an ominous sky…. Great that you had a meet up with Cazzi and Renee
September 28th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
One of my favourite South Bank views and great light on 1 Blackfriars.
September 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely view, I was standing right next to you when you took that 😊
September 28th, 2022
