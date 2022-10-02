Sign up
Photo 969
Every day is a school day
A great afternoon visiting the waterworks. It is only open to the public 4 times a years and a learnt so much especially about the water softening process.
https://www.twyfordwaterworks.co.uk/
There is so much of the past to soak up!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1312
photos
123
followers
96
following
Tags
waterworks
,
sixws-134
Mags
ace
Great shots in your lovely collage.
October 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
such a great collage of a very interesting subject.
October 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Love a sign to the tea rooms!!!
October 2nd, 2022
