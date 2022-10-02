Previous
Every day is a school day by wakelys
Every day is a school day

A great afternoon visiting the waterworks. It is only open to the public 4 times a years and a learnt so much especially about the water softening process. https://www.twyfordwaterworks.co.uk/
There is so much of the past to soak up!
Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
Mags ace
Great shots in your lovely collage.
October 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
such a great collage of a very interesting subject.
October 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Love a sign to the tea rooms!!!
October 2nd, 2022  
