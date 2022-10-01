Previous
Smile! by wakelys
Smile!

Not bothered by our presence so guessing that it might not be well.
Experts out there - is it a Frog or Toad?
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Jacqueline ace
Toad! Super capture!
October 1st, 2022  
