On our walk back home. by wakelys
Photo 970

On our walk back home.

A lovely still across the water. Although they cannot be seen clearly there are lots of gulls on the water.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Susan Wakely

Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful idyllic scene
October 3rd, 2022  
