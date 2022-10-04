Sign up
Photo 971
Practicing Macro
Oh my goodness. Lights, camera, tripod and quite a few shots later.
I was actually tidying my craft room and then got distracted.
This is a very small Pom Pom Chrysanthemum.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
chrysanthemum
Diana
ace
Stunning macro and details, love the petals.
October 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Splendid!
October 4th, 2022
