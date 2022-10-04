Previous
Practicing Macro by wakelys
Photo 971

Practicing Macro

Oh my goodness. Lights, camera, tripod and quite a few shots later.
I was actually tidying my craft room and then got distracted.
This is a very small Pom Pom Chrysanthemum.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Stunning macro and details, love the petals.
October 4th, 2022  
Splendid!
October 4th, 2022  
