A farmers work is never done by wakelys
Photo 972

A farmers work is never done

As I walked along the shoreline there were so many seagulls so knew that the farmer was close by.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Susan Wakely
@cutekitty you have just kindly commented and faved my photo but I was just changing it from the coloured version to the selective coloured one so not sure which one you saw. Also lost your comment in the process.
October 5th, 2022  
karinm
You know something is happening when you see seagulls
October 5th, 2022  
Mags
Wonderful! They have to be after the leftover seeds.
October 5th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke
@wakelys ooopppssss...... it was the selective colour version.....I said I liked all the birds flying around (reminds me of when the fishing boats come in to our harbour)
October 5th, 2022  
