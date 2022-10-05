Sign up
Photo 972
A farmers work is never done
As I walked along the shoreline there were so many seagulls so knew that the farmer was close by.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1316
photos
123
followers
96
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th October 2022 11:41am
Tags
birds
,
field
,
tractor
,
sixws-134
Susan Wakely
ace
@cutekitty
you have just kindly commented and faved my photo but I was just changing it from the coloured version to the selective coloured one so not sure which one you saw. Also lost your comment in the process.
October 5th, 2022
karinm
ace
You know something is happening when you see seagulls
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wonderful! They have to be after the leftover seeds.
October 5th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
ooopppssss...... it was the selective colour version.....I said I liked all the birds flying around (reminds me of when the fishing boats come in to our harbour)
October 5th, 2022
