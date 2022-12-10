Sign up
Photo 1038
Frosty bubbles
A definite winter feel outside.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Photo Details
Tags
bubbles
,
frost
Lesley
ace
Absolutely there is. This gives a real feel of it.
December 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh they are gorgeous, it must be seriously cold!
December 10th, 2022
