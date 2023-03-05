Previous
Rainbow 5 by wakelys
Photo 1123

Rainbow 5

Another from the community wall art project as described here
https://www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk/new-wall-mural-celebrates-community-spirit.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023
Casablanca ace
This is really cool! Reminds me of the felt tipped drawing style of that old cartoon of my youth "Roobarb and Custard."
March 5th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is so good. So vibrant and happy.
March 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
So much to look at in this picture. What a great community mural
March 5th, 2023  
