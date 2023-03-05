Sign up
Photo 1123
Rainbow 5
Another from the community wall art project as described here
https://www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk/new-wall-mural-celebrates-community-spirit.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Casablanca
This is really cool! Reminds me of the felt tipped drawing style of that old cartoon of my youth "Roobarb and Custard."
March 5th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
That is so good. So vibrant and happy.
March 5th, 2023
Babs
So much to look at in this picture. What a great community mural
March 5th, 2023
