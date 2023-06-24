Previous
Umbrellas by wakelys
Photo 1234

Umbrellas

In a rather flamboyant cafe. Now back in the UK.
On for the song title challenge.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oVGRTQDqhs8&vidve=5727&autoplay=1
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very nice umbrellas
June 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such beautiful and colourful umbrellas.
June 24th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Great shot.....
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise