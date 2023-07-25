Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
It’s flying days are over
Not your conventional bird on a wire shot.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1764
photos
136
followers
100
following
346% complete
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
496
1262
497
1263
1264
498
1265
499
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
23rd July 2023 9:51am
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
wire
Diana
ace
A sad find but a fabulous shot!
July 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
What a find !
July 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh my word poor little thing
July 25th, 2023
