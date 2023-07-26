Previous
Fruits of my labour! by wakelys
Photo 1266

Fruits of my labour!

How about a watercolour still life? Good question and the one I was asked for this weeks get pushed challenge. Well I don’t find painting very therapeutic and it is definitely a challenge for me but having a month of doing the World watercolour month my confidence has grown.
So what have I learnt?
Good quality paint, paper and brushes make a difference. Don’t rush. Taking a photograph helps as you can see the shadows. Listen to the tutorial - they tell you things for a reason. Colour washing the background lifts the colours of the subject. Shadows help give an extra dimension. A little bit of spit on a dry brush helps lift colour when it has dried!!!
Lower expectations for better results.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@annied thank you Annie for the challenge. I can’t believe how much time I put into this!! Painting is not my thing.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise