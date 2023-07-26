Fruits of my labour!

How about a watercolour still life? Good question and the one I was asked for this weeks get pushed challenge. Well I don’t find painting very therapeutic and it is definitely a challenge for me but having a month of doing the World watercolour month my confidence has grown.

So what have I learnt?

Good quality paint, paper and brushes make a difference. Don’t rush. Taking a photograph helps as you can see the shadows. Listen to the tutorial - they tell you things for a reason. Colour washing the background lifts the colours of the subject. Shadows help give an extra dimension. A little bit of spit on a dry brush helps lift colour when it has dried!!!

Lower expectations for better results.