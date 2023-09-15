Sign up
Previous
Photo 1317
A ring a ring a rosies
A pocket full of posies
A tissue, a tissue
We all fall down…
What a faff trying to get white on white for my challenge.
Taken in brilliant sunshine really confused the camera with grey tone and then a bit of additional faffing.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1848
photos
128
followers
97
following
360% complete
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1311
531
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Tags
tissue
,
white-on-white
,
get-pushed-580
Susan Wakely
ace
@northy
and another
September 15th, 2023
