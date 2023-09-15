Previous
A ring a ring a rosies by wakelys
Photo 1317

A ring a ring a rosies

A pocket full of posies
A tissue, a tissue
We all fall down…
What a faff trying to get white on white for my challenge.
Taken in brilliant sunshine really confused the camera with grey tone and then a bit of additional faffing.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@northy and another
September 15th, 2023  
