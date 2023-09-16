Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1318
Stratford-upon-Avon
In the area and thought that it would be rude not to visit.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1850
photos
128
followers
97
following
361% complete
View this month »
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
Latest from all albums
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
532
1317
1318
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
16th September 2023 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tourists
katy
ace
Some beautiful scenery, especially that guy in the middle!
September 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
That would have been a pity, such fabulous shots and scenes. Hubby seems to be enjoying it too :-)
September 16th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
And we know what a prim and proper gal you are. 🤣 I would truly be shocked if you snubbed the local bard-related sites. Looks like it was a lovely day.
September 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Cool photos. I like the collage.
September 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Cool collection. I do like Stratford
September 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close